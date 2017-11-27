Swan Mountain Road closed in both directions after dump truck rollover

A dump truck ran off the side of Swan Mountain Road early Monday afternoon, prompting a complete road closure in both directions. A Colorado State Patrol spokesman said the truck didn't fall into the water and there were no serious injuries.

The truck went up and over the guardrail near milepost 4 and fell approximately 40 feet below the roadway, the spokesman said. A tow truck was working on recovering the vehicle at 12:45 p.m., and Swan Mountain was expected to re-open after approximately two more hours.