I-70 eastbound closed at Silverthorne exit
February 1, 2018
The Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting a safety closure for I-70 eastbound at milemarker 205, the Silverthorne exit. It is reporting long delays, with no estimated time to open.
I-70 EB MM 205 Safety Closure Silverthorne,expect long delays,no est time to open
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 1, 2018
