Summit 360 video: Ullr Fest bonfire in Breckenridge | SummitDaily.com

Summit 360 video: Ullr Fest bonfire in Breckenridge
January 14, 2017
Editor’s note: Summit 360 is a new series of a daily 360 videos by the Summit Daily News. Check our website every day for new 360 videos from events and places around Summit County. This video was taken of the bonfire that was held in the South Gondola Lot on Thursday, Jan. 12, part of the Ullr Festival in Breckenridge.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Explore Summit
- Breckenridge celebrates Ullr Fest Jan. 11-14
- Science of Food: A current perspective of GMOs and RoundUp
- Breckenridge Ullr Fest reclaims record for World’s Longest Shot Ski
- Longtime Summit County locals reflect on the snowstorm’s latest wreckage (column)
- Summit 360 video: World’s longest shot ski at Ullr Fest in Breckenridge
Trending Sitewide
- Lake Tahoe ski resorts get 9 feet of snow
- Breckenridge building collapse forces evacuation of 70 condo units, gas shut off
- Avalanche destroys historic Maid of Orleans Cabin near Keystone Resort (video)
- Breckenridge building collapse forces evacuation of 70 condo units, gas shut off
- Lake Tahoe weather: Truckee to declare emergency, more snow coming