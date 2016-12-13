Summit County adopts $97 million budget for 2017 | SummitDaily.com

County approves $97M budget for 2017

Summit’s Board of County Commissioners adopted the county government’s proposed budget for 2017 during a regular meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13, approving $97.2 million in annual expenditures.

Total county property tax revenues, which contribute to multiple county funds, are projected to be approximately $200,000 higher than in the previous fiscal year. Sales tax revenues are estimated to be at pre-recession levels as well. Property taxes make up just better than 31 percent of general fund revenues, while sales taxes produce about 18 percent.

“We’re on sound financial footing, with the notable exception of the severe challenge we’re facing with our landfill and recycling programs,” Commissioner Karn Stiegelmeier said in a news release. “Our property tax revenues are continuing to gradually recover from the recession. It will take four, two-year revaluation processes to return to pre-recession revenue levels, assuming property values continue to rise.”

For more information about the 2017 Summit County budget, visit summitcountyco.gov/budget, or contact Marty Ferris, county finance director, at: martina.ferris@summitcountyco.gov or (970) 453-3434.