New Year’s Eve activities in Breckenridge, Keystone, Dillon, Frisco | SummitDaily.com

There are many ways to spend the holiday season in Summit County, from outdoor activities to cozying up to a fire at a favorite après ski spot. Whether you’re in town just for the week, or have family visiting from another state, the Summit Daily has compiled a list of special events and activities offered by the towns and ski areas during the holidays.

Breckenridge

Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve Celebration

Bring in the New Year with a boom. Watch a spectacular array of fireworks, (launch location TBD). You can find best visibility from downtown Main Street. Weather permitting, catch the Torch Light Parade flowing down the Breckenridge Ski Resort.

Schedule:

Glow Worm Parade: Kids ages 5-13 are invited to join the Glow Worm Parade, in which they’ll ski down green terrain in a long formation with glow sticks, giving off the appearance of a glow worm. Registration begins at 5 p.m. at the Beaver Run Ski and Snowboard School on Peak 9, and the parade will begin at 5:45 p.m. Participants must be able to stop and turn on green terrain.

Torchlight Parade: At 6 p.m., enjoy a Breckenridge tradition as the Breckenridge Ski Resort Ski and Snowboard School kicks off the evening with a dazzling luminary procession, parading from the top of Peak 9. The best views of this parade are from anywhere you can see Peak 9.

Fireworks: At 9 p.m. catch the brilliant fireworks display. With clear skies, these fireworks can be seen from most locations in downtown Breckenridge.

Free, Extended Transit Service: The town of Breckenridge is offering special late night service on the Breckenridge Free Ride Transit System. All scheduled routes will operate as normal until 2:15 a.m. with the last routes of the night leaving Breckenridge Station at 1:45 a.m. The goal is to provide a safe way for guests to enjoy a Breckenridge New Year’s Eve celebration by not drinking and driving.

Keystone

Through Jan. 8: Chocolate Village

More than 5,000 pounds of milk, semi-sweet and white chocolate from Switzerland, Belgium and Germany comprise the Chocolate Village at the Keystone Lodge & Spa. Featuring a working chocolate gondola, and cascading chocolate waterfall, a 6-foot tall white chocolate Christmas tree with ornate chocolate presents all homemade by Keystone Resort’s pastry chef Ned Archibald. The Chocolate Village is free to view, and will be on display at the Keystone Lodge & Spa through Jan. 8.

Dec. 31: Trout Steak Revival at Warren Station

Trout Steak Revival has earned a place in the mountain states’ bluegrass scene, performing to sold-out audiences, winning the 2014 Telluride Bluegrass Festival Band Competition, placing in the 2012 Rockygrass Band Competition, and even winning an Emmy Award for a soundtrack with Rocky Mountain PBS. Tickets are now just $20 for adults and will increase to $25 on the day of the show. Save $5 per person by purchasing your tickets online at WarrenStation.com.

Dec. 31: NYE celebration

Keystone’s New Year’s Eve celebration will include face painting, crafts, a scavenger hunt, family cookie decorating and Riperoo’s Village Parade. For those 21 and over, 9280’ will host a NYE celebration, with a champagne toast at midnight. There is no cover before 9. There will be fireworks in Lakeside Village at 9 p.m. Please note that there are limited reservation spots remaining for dining during both Christmas and New Year’s, call (970) 496-4386 for reservations.

Schedule:

9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Kidtopia Headquarters

12:30–3 p.m.: Face painting & Craft-er-noon

1–4 p.m.: Kidtopia Scavenger Hunt

3:30–6:30 p.m.: Family Cookie Decorating at the Adventure Center

4–4:30 p.m.: Riperoo’s Village Parade

4:30 p.m.: Cookie Time at Dercum Ice Rink

4:30–7:30 p.m.: Family WII & Board Games

5:45 p.m.: Bigfoot Adventure

6:30 p.m.: Ski & Ride School Torchlit Parade

7:15 p.m.: Bigfoot Adventure

8:30 p.m. doors open, 9 p.m. Concert: New Years Eve Concert at Warren Station; opener Pandas & People: 9–10 p.m.; Trout Steak Revival: 10:15 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. with brief intermission. Save $5 per person by purchasing your tickets online at WarrenStation.com. Ballroom will be standing room only with all ages welcome. Historically, the concert has sold out.

No cover before 9 p.m.: 9280’ NYE Celebration; Special Guest: Trash Punk; Age: 21 and above; Champagne toast at midnight

9 p.m.: Lakeside Village Fireworks

Frisco

Every day: Adventure Park tubing

The Adventure Park is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Dec. 24 to Jan. 1 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. all other days.

Every day: Private sleigh rides

Take a horse-drawn sleigh ride with Two Below Zero. Go to DinnerSleighRides.com

Dillon

Dec. 30 & Jan. 6: Bigfoot Adventure Walks

Dillon’s Bigfoot Adventure Walk teaches children about the area and wildlife while they embark on a nature walk in search of Bigfoot in Dillon’s Town Park. The adventure walk activity is approximately one hour and fifteen minutes long, beginning and ending at Dillon Town Hall. This fun-filled activity is available to children ages 3 to 12 years. Parents are welcome to join or leave the tracking to the littles while they go shopping or grab an appetizer at a local restaurant. The Adventure walk is outside. Please wear suitable clothes and footwear for winter weather. Register in advance. Call (970) 468-2403 to make your reservation. 5:30–6:45 p.m.