Today’s top five things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

USSA Noram Cup Speed Competition

Copper Mountain, Feb. 1

All day, Center Village, 0509 Copper Road. This North American Cup event takes place at Copper’s U.S. Ski Team Speed Center and allows for athletes to compete against others from around the world.

Rivet Your Love Together

Breckenridge, Feb. 1

Noon, Hot Shop, 123 S. Ridge St. Learn basic metalsmithing techniques including sawing and riveting to create a heart pendant. No experience necessary, materials included. (970) 453-3364.

AcroYoga Jam

Breckenridge, Feb. 1

5 p.m., Old Masonic Hall, 136 S. Main St. A blend of therapeutic healing massage, high flying acrobatics, yogic breath and presence. Open to all levels of participants. Free.

Frisco Cup Sprint Race

Frisco, Feb. 1

5:30 pm, Frisco Nordic Center, 616 Recreation Way. Evenings of friendly competition as part of a series. Distances increase over time and prepare participants for the Frisco Gold Rush. All racers will receive a finish time, cup of soup and an adult beverage.

Bill Hearne Trio & River Kittens

Breckenridge, Feb. 1

7 p.m. (first band), 10 p.m. (second band), The Historic Brown Hotel, 206 N. Ridge St. Bill Hearne Trio will play an acoustic set or two featuring honkytonk, ole time tunes and raw country music. River Kittens play a unique combination of folk, Americana and bluegrass with soaring three-piece harmonies. Cover charge of $10.

