This week in history April 16, 1921: Spring storm buries Summit County
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of April 16, 1921:
Over 3 feet of snow isolates entire county
Breckenridge, Summit County and the state woke Friday morning to discover that spring had again disappeared and winter returned. The snowstorm began early Thursday night and over 3 feet fell by 4 p.m. Friday.
Street and road traffic were out of the question, and many pedestrians gave up in despair and returned home or remained by their firesides until the storm was over. Dillon received over 4 feet and Montezuma reported over 5 feet.
Communication by telephone, telegraph and train was entirely cut off from the outside world before noon Friday. Summit County was without power or lights until noon, when service was resumed.
It was reported that a train leaving Denver was unable to proceed further than 20 miles from the city, and the Leadville train never left the yards.
Burlington railroad plans to tap into rich mine districts
U.S. district court has confirmed the sale of the Denver and Rio Grande Railroad. This means the way is cleared for construction of the Empire tunnel, which will give Moffat road access to Denver without climbing over the range and links into Burlington’s new transcontinental route.
The Moffat route is to be extended west from Craig to connect with Gov. Bamberger’s line east from Salt Lake City through the Uintah Basin. The extension will probably not be open for business until the completion of the Empire tunnel.
Public Utilities Commission hears protests from residents
Citizens from Clear Creek made objections before the Public Utilities Commission of Colorado against the proposed reduction of service for the Colorado and Southern Railroad.
A Colorado and Southern superintendent said the railroad lost $226,000 in 1920 from the region, saying that the population of towns such as Silver Plum, Georgetown and Central City had materially decreased on account of the slump in the metal mining industry.
The company also proposed abandoning its station at Black Hawk, yet citizens contended that the railroad was obliged to maintain its station as long as it was in operation.
Local news notes from all around Summit County
- Mrs. Edward Stuard was called to Denver last week on account of the serious illness of her aunt, Ms. Lou Manring.
- The Tom Mix picture “The Daredevil” will be shown at the Eclipse Theatre on Monday night because of the failure of the film to arrive today.
- The snowstorm spoiled the debate program prepared by Ms. Patton’s and Ms. Spencer’s rooms for Friday afternoon.
- Mrs. N.P. Cox returned from a short visit with friends and relatives in Golden and Denver on Thursday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.