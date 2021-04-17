This week in history April 16, 1921: Spring storm buries Summit County

A column of French soldiers crosses the Rhine bridge on the way into Duisburg, the first of the three German cities occupied by the Allied troops as a penalty for the Germans failing to meet the reparation demands.

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of April 16, 1921:

Over 3 feet of snow isolates entire county

Breckenridge, Summit County and the state woke Friday morning to discover that spring had again disappeared and winter returned. The snowstorm began early Thursday night and over 3 feet fell by 4 p.m. Friday.

Street and road traffic were out of the question, and many pedestrians gave up in despair and returned home or remained by their firesides until the storm was over. Dillon received over 4 feet and Montezuma reported over 5 feet.

Communication by telephone, telegraph and train was entirely cut off from the outside world before noon Friday. Summit County was without power or lights until noon, when service was resumed.

It was reported that a train leaving Denver was unable to proceed further than 20 miles from the city, and the Leadville train never left the yards.

Burlington railroad plans to tap into rich mine districts

U.S. district court has confirmed the sale of the Denver and Rio Grande Railroad. This means the way is cleared for construction of the Empire tunnel, which will give Moffat road access to Denver without climbing over the range and links into Burlington’s new transcontinental route.

The Moffat route is to be extended west from Craig to connect with Gov. Bamberger’s line east from Salt Lake City through the Uintah Basin. The extension will probably not be open for business until the completion of the Empire tunnel.

Public Utilities Commission hears protests from residents

Citizens from Clear Creek made objections before the Public Utilities Commission of Colorado against the proposed reduction of service for the Colorado and Southern Railroad.

A Colorado and Southern superintendent said the railroad lost $226,000 in 1920 from the region, saying that the population of towns such as Silver Plum, Georgetown and Central City had materially decreased on account of the slump in the metal mining industry.

The company also proposed abandoning its station at Black Hawk, yet citizens contended that the railroad was obliged to maintain its station as long as it was in operation.

