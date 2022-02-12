This week in history Feb. 11, 1922: Mining resumes and court is in session





This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Feb. 11, 1922:

Mining looking up in the district

Many rumors are afloat of various properties that are now making arrangements to commence operations. It has been talked around during the past month that a force of men will soon placed on the Iron Mask property. This mine is owned by C.A. Finding and he is said to have interested some Denver people in the mine, and they will put a force to work.

Lessors have returned to work on the Extension and others are contemplating taking leases on Gibson Hill. It is a safe prediction that the coming summer will no doubt see more leasing in the camp than for several years’ past.

Work continues to progress on the Warrior’s Mark and an addition was made to the working staff of the mine this week. Plans are being made to unwater the shaft to a lower level and attempt to open up the rich streak of ore encountered on the 60-foot level. This high-grade streak continues to be a good producer and shipment will soon be made.

Mock court in Wade case Tuesday

The case of H.W. Wade was tried in the justice court Tuesday afternoon. The case had been postponed from Monday owning to the illness of F.E. Jones, who had suffered a blow on the head last week. A large number of spectators had gathered at the justice court room of the court house before 1 o’clock, the time set for the hearing. However, it was about three-fourths of an hour afterward when the district attorney appeared and stated that he would like to withdraw the charge of assault with intent to kill and change it to simple assault and battery, stating to the court that this request was made at the request of the complaining witness. Time was granted to make out new papers, and then the trial began.

Jones told of how while eating his lunch on the dredge on Jan. 30, they were fooling and that he threw an orange peel and later part of the core at the defendant, Wade, and of how Wade retaliated by throwing a cup of coffee on Jones. After a second whirl of the orange peel, Wade got up and reached for a lifting bar in front of Jones, and struck him in the head without him suspecting what was going to happen. The cross examination by C.A. Kaiser, who represented Wade at the hearing, was only one query and case rested. The judge was willing to listen to further witnesses, as were the spectators, but the district attorney insisted that the one was sufficient to prove to the satisfaction of the court that the defendant was not pleading guilty to a charge that he was not implicated in.

Local news notes from around Summit County