13 people test positive for coronavirus over the weekend
Thirteen people tested positive for the novel coronavirus over the weekend, according to the Summit County coronavirus webpage.
That brings the total number of positive cases since March 5 to 159. The increase in cases comes with a rapid increase in testing. A total of 931 people have been tested for the virus as of Monday with 149 of those tests pending.
The total number of hospitalizations since March 5 remains at 41. Two people in the county who had the virus have died.
People who are experiencing symptoms can schedule an appointment to be tested at Centura’s Centers for Occupational Medicine, which operates daily in Frisco, by calling 970-668-5584. Vail Health’s clinic at Howard Head Sports Medicine in Silverthorne operates on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Email summitcovidscreening@vailhealth.org to schedule an appointment.
