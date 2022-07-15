A man is believed to have drown after falling off his paddleboard while on Dillon Reservoir

A search for a missing man believed to have drowned on the Dillon Reservoir started at approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Elaine Collins/Courtesy photo

According to a release, at around 2 p.m., the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call on Dillon Reservoir of a man that had been blown off his paddleboard as a storm cell created a microburst over the lake.

The release said witnesses reported that the individual had a personal flotation device strapped to his board but was not wearing it. The release went on to say that the microburst separated the male from his board, and he was unable to keep his head above the water.

The incident occurred between the Dillon Marina and the Roberts Tunnel shoreline.

Authorities that responded to the call include the Summit County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Section and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office Rangers that were already on the lake. Authorities immediately began a search for the last-seen point on the water as well as the shoreline.

The individual is believed to have drowned, according to the release.

The report said that the individual was with a group of friends that came up from the Front Range to go paddleboarding. It went on to say that the group saw the approaching storm and was heading back to the Dillon Marina when it suddenly came over them. The rain, winds and large waves created by the microburst separated the group.

The release said the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Summit County Water Rescue Team, and Summit County Rescue Group will continue the search utilizing specialized equipment that includes side scanner sonar and an underwater drone.

Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons has also requested assistance from Colorado State Parks. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado State Parks often train together, have similar equipment, and often provide mutual aid to each other in situations like this, said the release.

“This is a tragic event,” FitzSimons is quoted saying in the release. “I have complete confidence in the professionals conducting this operation and that our search we will be successful. I would ask that people be respectful and remain clear of the area being searched.”

This is an active search and there are no further details at this time.