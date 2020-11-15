Best Property Management or Rental Company: Summit Mountain Rentals

An interior of one of the short-term rental properties managed by Summit Mountain Rentals.

Photo from Summit Mountain Rentals

On Sept. 24, a call came in to the front desk at Summit Mountain Rentals from a guest: A pipe was leaking at their rental unit. Company co-owners, husband and wife Mark and Mary Waldman, say what happened next showcases why their company is the Best of Summit.

While the homeowners association at the condominium complex worked to figure out how to turn off the water to the building, Dave, one of the maintenance engineers with Summit Mountain Rentals, came onto the scene. He stayed at the unit for hours, taking the water out with a wet vacuum. While the guests were away, he also moved all of their things to a new unit.

Mary said Dave’s hard work likely turned a negative experience into a five-star review.

“He took that unfortunate situation and turned it into something very tolerable,” she said.

Summit Mountain Rentals manages about 250 short-term rental properties in Breckenridge and Frisco. Property owners can hire the company to take care of the properties and manage them as short-term rentals. Reid Tulley, the business’s marketing and communications manager, said the company provides a way for property owners to make money when they’re not staying in Summit County and the assurance that their property will be in great shape when they come to visit.

Over the past 16 years, the company has worked “to build a positive relationship with hundreds of thousands of guests and owners,” Mark said.

Both Mary and Mark agree that with property management and short-term rentals, the difference between a good company and a great company comes down to a few core principles: good staff, attention to detail and people who are on hand to help 24 hours a day.

For more This story previously published in the 2020 Best of Summit magazine. A full list of the winners can be found here.

“You got to be there,” Mark said.

“Property management is all about details,” added Mary, who says Mark’s favorite quote is “technology can’t unclog a toilet.”

For Mark and Mary, that relationship also extends to the Summit County community. They take pride in being a locally based company and work to provide owners opportunities to give back to the community.

Every property owner is given the option to donate 1% to 3% of their rental income to the Summit Mountain Rentals Foundation, which donates money to support affordable housing, adult education, trail maintenance and animal welfare programs in Summit County. Those funds are also matched by the Waldmans.