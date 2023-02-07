Boulder-based band Leftover Salmon to perform Feb. 18 and 19 at the 10 Mile Music Hall in Frisco

The band members of Boulder-based band, Leftove Salmon, pose for a photo. The band is playing for two nights at the 10 Mile Music Hall on Feb. 18 and 19 of 2023.

Piero F Giunt/Courtesy photo

Leftover Salmon is making its return to Summit County.

The band is scheduled to play at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, and Sunday, Feb. 19, at the 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco.

According to the band’s website , Leftover Salmon got its start as “a forward-thinking, progressive bluegrass band.” The band includes founding members Drew Emmitt and Vince Herman as well as Andy Thorn on the banjo, Greg Garrison on the bass and Alwyn Robinson on the drums.

The band celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2019. In 2021, it returned to Compass Records for its release of “Brand New Good Old Days,” according to the band’s website.

Tickets for the show start at $37.50 and can be purchased at 10MileMusic.com .