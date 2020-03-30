Breck Film Fest to stream ‘Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band’

Rick Danko, Levon Helm, Richard Manuel, Garth Hudson and Robbie Robertson in “Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band.” The film is now available to stream to support Breck Film Fest.

Elliott Landy / Magnolia Pictures

BRECKENRIDGE — Breck Film Fest is getting innovative for Summit Film Society’s latest event. With the state under a stay-at-home order, Breck Film Fest is turning to the power of streaming to keep its events going. The film scheduled for May’s Summit Film Society screening, “Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band,” can be viewed from the comfort of one’s couch.

The film combines archival footage, iconic songs and interviews with Robbie Robertson’s friends and collaborators — including Martin Scorsese, Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton, Van Morrison and more — about the formation of The Band.

The movie costs $12 to rent digitally. Those who watch by Wednesday, April 2, contribute 100% of the proceeds to the nonprofit, which is hoping to have 100 viewers by then. The organization receives 50% of the proceeds from Thursday, April 3, onward. Visit BreckFilmFest.org to watch.