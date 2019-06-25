Breckenridge named among best small towns to visit in the U.S.

Downtown Breckenridge is seen in this Dec. 12, 2002, photo with Breckenridge Ski Resort in the background.

Carl Scofield / AP file photo

BRECKENRIDGE — U.S. News and World Report named Breckenridge the 15th best small town to visit in the county. The Best Vacation Destinations rankings were released Tuesday.

Breckenridge joined Colorado towns Telluride (No. 1) and Steamboat Springs (No. 8) on the list. Jackson Hole and Lake Tahoe rounded out the top three.

U.S. News ranked the towns after compiling travelers’ opinions and expert and editor analysis, according to a news release. Each destination was scored in 10 categories, including sights, culture, food, nightlife, adventure, romance and more.

See the full list at Travel.USNews.com/rankings/best-small-towns-in-the-usa.