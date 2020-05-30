Community Care Clinic to host virtual Soup for the Soul fundraiser
The Summit Community Care Clinic is hosting its 13th annual Soup for the Soul event on June 4, but this time it will be virtual, Director Nissa Erickson said.
The event was originally scheduled to be held at Keystone Resort at the end of March, but was cancelled with the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic. In years past the event acted for a fundraiser for the clinic’s mental health services.
While people can still donate to the clinic on the event’s website, the focus of this years event is to uplift spirits during a difficult time, Erickson said. It will be free for everyone to attend.
“We recognize the changes we are all experiencing are difficult, but that we can get through it together and by helping one another,” Erickson wrote in an email about the event.
Support Local Journalism
The clinic will be broadcasting videos with messages of encouragement along with music from Hazel Miller & The Collective from 6 to 8 p.m. on June 4. People who want to tune into the event can watch the broadcast on Channel 8 or stream online at TV8’s website or Facebook page.
People who wish to donate to the clinic can do so in a number of ways. The clinic is accepting donations on the event page for the fundraiser. People can also buy a gift card to a local restaurant through the “Take Out Wall” part of the event.
This year’s goal is $100,000 and the clinic is 65% of the way to achieving that, according to the event’s website.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User