Community Care Clinic to host virtual Soup for the Soul fundraiser

Mitzie Hawkins peruses the Take Out table at a previous Soup for the Soul, Bread for the Clinic event. The Take Out portion of the event offers 78 gift certificates to local restaurants.

Mark Fox

The Summit Community Care Clinic is hosting its 13th annual Soup for the Soul event on June 4, but this time it will be virtual, Director Nissa Erickson said.

The event was originally scheduled to be held at Keystone Resort at the end of March, but was cancelled with the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic. In years past the event acted for a fundraiser for the clinic’s mental health services.

While people can still donate to the clinic on the event’s website, the focus of this years event is to uplift spirits during a difficult time, Erickson said. It will be free for everyone to attend.

“We recognize the changes we are all experiencing are difficult, but that we can get through it together and by helping one another,” Erickson wrote in an email about the event.

The clinic will be broadcasting videos with messages of encouragement along with music from Hazel Miller & The Collective from 6 to 8 p.m. on June 4. People who want to tune into the event can watch the broadcast on Channel 8 or stream online at TV8’s website or Facebook page.

People who wish to donate to the clinic can do so in a number of ways. The clinic is accepting donations on the event page for the fundraiser. People can also buy a gift card to a local restaurant through the “Take Out Wall” part of the event.

This year’s goal is $100,000 and the clinic is 65% of the way to achieving that, according to the event’s website.