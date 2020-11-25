COVID-19 testing to be closed on Thanksgiving

Testing for the novel coronavirus won’t be available on Thanksgiving day, Public Health Director Amy Wineland said at a Board of Health meeting Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Testing will resume Friday, Nov. 27, at the state-run site in Silverthorne and at Centura Health’s community testing clinic in Frisco, Wineland said. The Vail Health clinic at the old community center in Frisco will reopen Monday, Nov. 30, according to public health spokesperson Nicole Valentine.

If people are feeling extremely ill on Thanksgiving, they can still go to the emergency department at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center and be tested, Wineland said. However, that visit would be charged the same as any other emergency department visit.

How to get tested once testing resumes