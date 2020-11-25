COVID-19 testing to be closed on Thanksgiving
Testing for the novel coronavirus won’t be available on Thanksgiving day, Public Health Director Amy Wineland said at a Board of Health meeting Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Testing will resume Friday, Nov. 27, at the state-run site in Silverthorne and at Centura Health’s community testing clinic in Frisco, Wineland said. The Vail Health clinic at the old community center in Frisco will reopen Monday, Nov. 30, according to public health spokesperson Nicole Valentine.
If people are feeling extremely ill on Thanksgiving, they can still go to the emergency department at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center and be tested, Wineland said. However, that visit would be charged the same as any other emergency department visit.
How to get tested once testing resumes
- Testing is available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to noon on weekends at the Centura Health clinic in the Vista Professional Building in Frisco. To schedule an appointment, call 970-668-5584.
- The drive-thru clinic in Silverthorne offers testing without an appointment from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 464-478 E. Fourth St. in the overflow parking lot next to the Silverthorne Recreation Center.
- Vail Health offers testing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at 113 Third Ave. in Frisco. To schedule an appointment, email summitcovidtesting@vailhealth.org with name, phone number, copy of photo ID and front and back copies of a health insurance card.
