Ptarmigan Fire containment at 10%

A photo from the Ptarmigan Fire shows the difficult conditions ground crews are up against to increase containment on the fire. Containment is estimated at 10% Friday, Oct. 1.

Summit Fire & EMS/Courtesy photo

Crews are embarking on another full day of wrangling the Ptarmigan Fire.

Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said the fire’s status remains relatively unchanged and that cool temperatures and moisture have helped to keep the fire at bay.

Those in the area can expect to continue to see road closures, aircraft and ground crews, all of which are an attempt to work on containment efforts. FitzSimons said the fire’s containment is estimated at 10%, adding that containment could dramatically change later in the day Friday, Oct. 1, depending on how efforts and conditions play out.

The fire was last reported to be 83 acres. While all evacuations have been lifted, all areas — including Hamilton Creek, Angler Mountain Ranch, South 40 and Ptarmigan neighborhoods as well as people who live east of Summit County Road 2020 and north of Summit County Road 2021 — remain in pre-evacuation status, and residents are advised to be vigilant and ready to go should conditions change.

Officials expect to have another update after 5 p.m. Friday.