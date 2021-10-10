Summit Board of County Commissioners approve resolutions in support of Nov. 2 ballot measures

The Summit Board of County Commissioners recently approved resolutions to support ballot measures 6A and 6B, which would increase taxes to support Summit Fire & EMS operations and extend an existing sales tax to support affordable housing projects, respectively.

Measure 6A “would raise taxes in the Summit Fire & EMS Fire Protection District to continue funding for wildland firefighting, capital improvements, personnel, fire and emergency medical services, ambulance transport, associated administrative and operational expenses, and other public programs previously approved by voters,” according to a release.

A similar ballot measure called 1A was passed by voters in 2014. Known as the “Safety First” tax, it helped Summit Fire & EMS “become a unified provider of emergency services and better serve the community.” Measure 1A is set to expire at the end of 2022, thus causing a revenue shortfall of approximately $2,387,550.

The second measure is meant to increase the amount of affordable housing for the local workforce. If passed, Measure 6B would authorize a 20-year extension of the existing 0.6% sales tax for the purpose of improving the quality and availability of affordable housing in Summit County and other public programs previously approved by voters.

According to a release, the passing of this measure would allow local jurisdictions to bond more readily, accelerate development projects and address the current housing challenges more effectively.