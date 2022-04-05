Woman hit by a car on Frisco Main Street on April 2

Two women were crossing Frisco Main Street on the evening of Saturday, April 2, when one of them was struck by a car.

According to town spokesperson Vanessa Agee, the two women were walking northbound across Main Street at the intersection of Third Avenue. A driver traveling eastbound hit one of the women with their front passenger side bumper, and Agee said the woman hit the windshield.

Law enforcement agencies from Frisco, Dillon, Silverthorne, Colorado State Patrol and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. The woman was transported to St. Anthony Summit Hospital, where she was treated for an orbital bone fracture and required stitches. Agee said she was later transported to the Front Range for “further unknown treatment.”

The driver was charged with careless driving causing bodily injury, driving a vehicle with a suspended license, fictitious license plates and no proof of insurance.

Agee did not provide the names of the women or the driver.