Mark Cribbet: Uptown 240, town park and balancing growth are my top issues

Mark Cribbet



Occupation: Law Offices of David A. Helmer attorney Years in Summit County: 3 Family: Parents, Molly and Greg Cribbet, in Ohio; and brother, Adam Cribbet, in South Carolina Civic involvement: Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Summit County Historical Society member, Summit County Board of Equalization Real Property Tax referee

My name is Mark Douglas Cribbet. I was born June 4, 1986. I grew up in the village of Batavia, a community of 1,509 residents about 20 miles east of Cincinnati. I graduated from Batavia High School in 2004.

I attended Ohio State University on academic scholarship from 2004 to 2008, majoring in international studies, world economy and business. I studied abroad in Manchester, England, at the University of Manchester during my undergraduate studies. I attended Oklahoma City University School of Law from 2010 to 2013 on academic scholarship, focusing on oil and gas and natural resources law. I was the merit scholar representative to the Student Bar Association during my first year of law school and class president during my second year of law school.

After law school, I moved to Glendale, Colorado, passed the bar exam and began work as a contract oil and gas landman for E&Ps drilling, operating and remediating oil and gas wells in Weld, Larimer, Arapahoe and Adams counties. I then wrote title opinions for a large, multistate firm in Denver.

I moved to Summit County in November 2018 and took a job with Willis & Connelly in Breckenridge while living in Dillon Valley. I lost my job during the COVID-19 pandemic and struck out on my own, operating Bristlecone Legal Services, before taking my current position with the Law Offices of David A. Helmer in Frisco. I enjoy the outdoors and small communities, so Dillon and Summit County provide me the optimal living conditions.

Priority No. 1: Uptown 240

My first priority is to help the town with ensuring the Uptown 240 project is completed. It is my understanding that the developers believe in the coming weeks they will have financing necessary to recommence work. It is unclear, however, if that will be enough to ensure that the project is completed or if this cycle will start again once that bridge loan is exhausted. Without actual proof of that financing’s realization, further material assurances from the developers, including, performance bonds, would be in the town’s best interest.

Priority No. 2: Town park

My second priority is to bring my experience in land use and development to implement the Dillon Town Park Phase One Master Plan. It is my understanding that the initial approval for this plan was based on an exchange wherein revitalization of the Dillon Marina was leveraged against development of the town park. It is time for the town park to move forward in earnest. However, I understand the difficulty the town has had in securing bids for the project and covering the cost of a general contractor to conduct the work.

Priority No. 3: Growth

My third priority is to ensure that we balance residential and commercial growth with the nature and character of the town as a small community where locals hang their hats. I grew up in a small town, and that town was starved for development. The problems the town of Dillon face in that regard are good problems to have, but the challenge is doing it sustainably and responsibly.

I am not running for Town Council because I believe that the current Town Council has done anything representing a dereliction of their duties or that wholesale change in leadership is needed. I think the Town Council has made reasonable decisions over the years, and I would like to add my perspective and insight to new projects and help implement those projects that have already been approved.

Mark Cribbet is a candidate for one of three open seats on Dillon Town Council.