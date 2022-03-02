Renee Imamura: Town core, marina and park improvements have my full attention

Renee Imamura



Occupation: Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate associate broker Years in Summit County: 18 Family: Three daughters Civic involvement: Dillon Town Council member, Breckenridge Backstage Theatre board secretary, Corinthian Hill HOA board member, Summit Youth Hockey volunteer, Dillon events volunteer

I have lived in Dillon since 2004 and have raised my daughters here. I joined the Dillon Town Council to give back to the home I love. I started my real estate career as a single mom with three small girls (at that time ages 4, 5 and 7), and I couldn’t have done it without the help of my neighbors and friends. I’ve been serving on the council for four years, and I feel like I am just getting started. I want to be a part of the team that is going to be instrumental in helping the town achieve its goals. My intention for running is to continue to be an active member who listens and welcomes input from the residents and the business community. Some of my best qualities are working hard, overcoming obstacles and finding ways to make things happen.

Priority No. 1: Town core

My priority is taking action on the development of the town core, which is outlined in the master plan, that was just completed in 2020. I want to incentivize businesses to help with the growth and the development of the town. For example, figuring out a way to have a coffee shop in the town core, retail shops and more restaurants. Also, working with businesses to create more housing for their employees.

Priority No. 2: Marina

It is one of my priorities to work with Denver Water to implement a plan to connect the marina to vital infrastructure, such as water and sewer. This is an improvement that is necessary in order to incentivize business growth in this prime piece of real estate.

Priority No. 3: Town park

I’ll work toward the completion of the town park, including a climbing wall and playground area. As of now, town park Phase 1B improvements are supposed to be completed by end of October. I look forward to staying up to date on the project and seeing it through.

Renee Imamura is an incumbent candidate for one of three open seats on Dillon Town Council.