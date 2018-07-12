Former Silverthorne home of Broncos mascot hits market for $23M

One of the finest private horse ranches in the Rocky Mountains is up for sale and someone can own this picturesque property nestled on 255 scenic acres in Summit County, north of Silverthorne for a cool $23 million.

Surrounded by the White River National Forest, Triple Creek Ranch was named for the convergence of three forks of Rock Creek, but the property is better known as the former summer home of Thunder, the Denver Broncos' live mascot, a white Arabian horse who's ridden out onto the field and celebrated touchdowns with the football team since 1993.

The Triple Creek Ranch features 12 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms in two homes, surrounded timbered woodland, seven ponds, streams and open meadows. It boasts magnificent mountain views and an abundance of native flora and fauna.

The listing with LIV Sotheby's International Reality and Mountain Marketing Associates has been featured on the Mansion Global and in The Denver Post.

The property is described as "an equestrian lover's paradise," with a professional indoor riding arena and "an impeccably maintained" 10-horse stable. The ranch also comes with a number of maintenance facilities, including a barn with a workshop and log cabin apartment for the horse manager, in addition to another small cabin for on-site staff and a ranch manager's home.

The largest of the two homes on the ranch is 7,500 square feet with four bedrooms, 4.5 baths and a two-bedroom, two-bathroom guest apartment with a four-car garage.

The other home is 6,300 square feet, also with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, in addition to a two-bedroom, two-bathroom guest apartment with a three-car garage.

Both offer outstanding views, fireplaces, large decks and abundant natural sunlight.

The ranch was purchased by Sharon Magness Blake and Ernie Blake in 2003. According to property records, they paid $10.4 million for it at the time.

After buying the ranch, the duo added the large indoor riding arena, 10-stall stable and the private horse stable attached to the main home, making Triple Creek Ranch a top-notch horse training and care facility.

They also mapped and improved miles of trails throughout the ranch which borders a vast wilderness with access to recreation areas and three stocked ponds for the fly fishing, according to the listing.

"Triple Creek Ranch is rare among all ranches in Colorado in that you seldom find such privacy with all the beauty, views and natural protection and yet be so accessible to local towns and resorts," broker Jack Wolfe said in the listing.

For more information on the property, go to TripleCreekRanchColorado.com or call Wolfe at 970-368-0018.