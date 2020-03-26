Free nurse lines, telehealth services available

A variety of free and insurance-based telehealth and nurse lines are available for people who have questions about COVID-19.

People first should contact their health care provider or insurance company to find out more information about available telehealth options. For those who don’t have insurance or a current health provider, the following statewide nurse lines are free:

Banner Health: 844-259-9494

Centura Health: 888-808-8828

HealthOne: 877-647-7440

Find more information at COVID19.colorado.gov/telehealth-nurselines-directory.