Free nurse lines, telehealth services available
A variety of free and insurance-based telehealth and nurse lines are available for people who have questions about COVID-19.
People first should contact their health care provider or insurance company to find out more information about available telehealth options. For those who don’t have insurance or a current health provider, the following statewide nurse lines are free:
- Banner Health: 844-259-9494
- Centura Health: 888-808-8828
- HealthOne: 877-647-7440
Find more information at COVID19.colorado.gov/telehealth-nurselines-directory.
