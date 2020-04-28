Free workshop to offer vegetable gardening tips for beginners
A virtual workshop about high-elevation vegetable gardening is from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, April 30. The workshop is geared toward beginners and features Summit County community supported agriculture farmer and high-elevation growing expert Kyla Laplante, who will cover the basics needed to create a thriving vegetable garden in the mountains.
The event is presented by the High Country Conservation Center and Summit County Libraries. Registration is required at HighCountryConservation.org/calendar.
