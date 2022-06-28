Joe O’Dea beats Ron Hanks in Colorado’s Republican U.S. Senate primary
O'Dea, a first-time candidate, overcame millions of dollars in Democratic spending to aid his primary opponent, state Rep. Ron Hanks
The Colorado Sun
DENVER — First-time candidate Joe O’Dea on Tuesday secured the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Colorado despite millions of dollars in Democratic spending to aid his primary opponent, state Rep. Ron Hanks.
The Associated Press projected at about 7:30 p.m. that O’Dea would win.
O’Dea, who owns a Denver construction company, had 55% of the vote compared to the 45% of the vote that went to Hanks as of 8:06 p.m. Tens of thousands of votes still had to be counted.
“I won’t vote for the party line,” O’Dea said in a victory speech. “I’ll be more like a Republican Joe Manchin. I will always put America and Colorado first.”
Manchin is a Democratic U.S. senator from West Virginia who frequently bucks his party.
Read more at ColoradoSun.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.