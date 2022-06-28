Joe O’Dea beats Ron Hanks in Colorado’s Republican U.S. Senate primary

Republican U.S. Senate candidates Ron Hanks, left, and Joe O’Dea discuss health care, abortion and election integrity during a debate on June 20, 2022, hosted by The Colorado Sun and CBS4.

Olivia Sun/The Colorado Sun

DENVER — First-time candidate Joe O’Dea on Tuesday secured the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Colorado despite millions of dollars in Democratic spending to aid his primary opponent, state Rep. Ron Hanks.

The Associated Press projected at about 7:30 p.m. that O’Dea would win.

O’Dea, who owns a Denver construction company, had 55% of the vote compared to the 45% of the vote that went to Hanks as of 8:06 p.m. Tens of thousands of votes still had to be counted.

“I won’t vote for the party line,” O’Dea said in a victory speech. “I’ll be more like a Republican Joe Manchin. I will always put America and Colorado first.”

Manchin is a Democratic U.S. senator from West Virginia who frequently bucks his party.

