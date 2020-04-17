Keystone Bacon and Bourbon Festival canceled
KEYSTONE — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Keystone Neighbourhood Co. has canceled this year’s Bacon and Bourbon Festival, which was scheduled for June 27-28. Next year’s festival is schedule for June 26-27.
According the news release, festival ticket refunds will be processed through Eventbrite, which could take seven to 10 days. The nonprofit Friends of the Dillon Ranger District was slated to be the beneficiary of the festival, so Keystone Neighbourhood Co. is asking would-be attendees to donate.
Visit KeystoneFestivals.com for more information.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.