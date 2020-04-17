Keystone Bacon and Bourbon Festival canceled

A bacon-eating challenge at the Keystone Neighbourhood Co.’s ninth Bacon and Bourbon festival. This year’s festival has been canceled.

Courtesy Keystone Neighbourhood Company

KEYSTONE — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Keystone Neighbourhood Co. has canceled this year’s Bacon and Bourbon Festival, which was scheduled for June 27-28. Next year’s festival is schedule for June 26-27.

According the news release, festival ticket refunds will be processed through Eventbrite, which could take seven to 10 days. The nonprofit Friends of the Dillon Ranger District was slated to be the beneficiary of the festival, so Keystone Neighbourhood Co. is asking would-be attendees to donate.

Visit KeystoneFestivals.com for more information.