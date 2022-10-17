League for Animals and People of the Summit to host guest speaker on pet safety around wildlife

League for Animals and People of the Summit’s annual meeting is set for Thursday, Oct. 20. This year, animal control supervisor Daniel Ettinger from Summit County Animal Control and Shelter will be a guest speaker.

Ettinger will share tips on how to keep pets safe in the event of wildlife encounters on the trail or in one’s yard. Ettinger has a podcast called “Humane Roundup” that is dedicated to animal protection officers and other animal welfare professionals. He is also an adjunct instructor for the University of Missouri.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at Summit County Community and Senior Center, located at 83 Nancy’s Place in Frisco, with refreshments and a review of the year.

League for Animals and People of the Summit is a nonprofit that assists with veterinary bills and spay/neuter funding. Visit SummitLAPS.org for more information.