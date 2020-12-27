Building Hope releases list of favorite self-care activities ahead of new year
In preparation for the new year, Building Hope Summit County has released a list of its favorite self-care activities.
While they are not intended to be a substitute for mental health care, the self-care activities are aimed at helping improve people’s moods and reduce stress.
The nonprofit identified the following activities as good ways to practice self-care:
- Look for opportunities to laugh
- Journal
- Complete a task or aim to accomplish something
- Spend time outdoors
- Adopt a self-affirmation to think more positively
- Read a good book
- Practice yoga
For more information about mental health resources in Summit County, visit BuildingHopeSummit.org/get-help.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User