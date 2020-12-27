Building Hope releases list of favorite self-care activities ahead of new year

In preparation for the new year, Building Hope Summit County has released a list of its favorite self-care activities.

While they are not intended to be a substitute for mental health care, the self-care activities are aimed at helping improve people’s moods and reduce stress.

The nonprofit identified the following activities as good ways to practice self-care:

Look for opportunities to laugh

Journal

Complete a task or aim to accomplish something

Spend time outdoors

Adopt a self-affirmation to think more positively

Read a good book

Practice yoga

For more information about mental health resources in Summit County, visit BuildingHopeSummit.org/get-help.