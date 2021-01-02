Centura Health to host webinar on fall prevention

As part of its series on fall prevention, Centura Health will be hosting a webinar about household and environmental hazards on Jan. 7.

The webinar will feature Jim Levi, the division chief of emergency medical services at Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District. Levi will walk attendees through tips to prevent injury from falling at home.

According to a news release, the webinar is aimed at people who are over 65, caregivers for someone who is at risk of falling and anyone who wants to learn more about fall prevention.

The webinar will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Jan. 7. To join, follow the webinar’s Zoom link.