Frisco cancels town council election for lack of candidates, two incumbents and two newcomers to be elected

Frisco has cancelled its town council election after only four candidates were left vying for four vacant seats by the Jan. 30 filing deadline. On Apr. 3, all four candidates will be deemed elected, and the election that was previously scheduled for that date has been canceled.

Local business owner and former Frisco town councilman Dan Fallon will be returning to town hall to assume a four-year term. In addition to his 2006-2008 council term, the 28-year Frisco resident has also served on the town's Master Plan Committee, Housing Task Force and Marina Master Plan Committee.

"I know from experience the considerable time required of a council member to responsibly represent the concerns of the citizens," Fallon wrote in a candidate bio. "I have the time to make this a priority and I believe that my 20-plus years of business experience would be an asset on the council as it prepares to meet the challenges looming in the next term."

Melissa Sherburne, who currently sits on the Frisco Planning Commission, will also be taking on a four-year term. She has lived in Frisco for the past seven years and serves as director of acquisitions for development company Brynn Grey Partners.

"Housing is vital to our future and will require creative solutions in the years ahead," Sherburne wrote in her candidate bio. "As a resident of Peak One Neighborhood, I see every day what a positive impact a great neighborhood can have on individuals and families. Our council needs to ensure that there are opportunities for people of all ages, incomes, and stages of life to live and thrive in Frisco."

Sherburne and Fallon will be replacing outgoing councilman Dan Kibbie and councilwoman Kim Cancelosi. Incumbents Rick Ihnken and Hunter Mortensen will be returning to council for two- and four-year terms, respectively.

To see all four candidate bios in full, visit the town's website.