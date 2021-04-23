Summit County case numbers continue to decline

Summit County reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 over the week, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.

The total number of cases among residents stands at 3,649. Two new hospitalizations among residents were reported over the week for a total of 136 since March 5, 2020.

The state’s COVID-19 dial expired last week, and Summit County health officials adopted a similar — though less restrictive — dial to use locally. The dial change returned Summit to level yellow. To move forward on the dial into level blue, the county would need an incidence rate of 250 or lower and 60% of residents would need to be fully vaccinated.

According to the state’s dashboard , the county was reporting 151.7 new cases per 100,000 residents as of 4 p.m. Friday. That number is down 64.5 cases per 100,000 residents from last week.

The county’s positivity rate — the percentage of tests that return positive — is 5.7%, which is down 0.8 percentage points from last week.

The county’s hospitalizations are up slightly with 10 days of declining or stable hospitalizations compared with 11 days of decline last week.

Vaccines

According to the county’s webpage , 70.6% of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine with 43.6% being fully vaccinated. Of the county’s population of residents 70 and older, 74.9% have been fully vaccinated.

A roving Pfizer vaccination clinic will come through Summit County this weekend. No appointment is needed to get a vaccine, which is free. A parent or guardian must be present for 16- and 17-year-olds.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Swan Meadows in Dillon

2-6 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the North Shuttle Lot in Keystone

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 25, at Summit High School in Breckenridge

2-6 p.m. Sunday, April 25, at the Silverthorne Recreation Center

10 a.m. to noon Monday, April 26, at Colorado Mountain College in Breckenridge

Noon to 2 p.m. Monday, April 26, at the Breckenridge Recreation Center

2-6 p.m. Monday, April 26, at Beaver Run Resort in Breckenridge

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, at the F Lot in Breckenridge

2-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, at Blue River Town Hall

Second doses will be held on the same days of the week and at the same locations from May 15-18.

Outbreaks and quarantines

The Summit County Public Health Department did not report any outbreaks this week. It’s unknown whether the website was not updated or there were no outbreaks. Summit School District is on spring break, so no quarantines were reported for the week.