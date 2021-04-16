Summit County case numbers drop significantly from last week

Summit County reported 72 new cases of COVID-19 over the week, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.

The total number of cases among residents stands at 3,598. No new hospitalizations among residents were reported over the week, keeping the total number since March 5, 2020, at 134.

The state’s COVID-19 dial expired Friday, and Summit County health officials adopted a similar — though less restrictive — dial to use locally. The dial change returned Summit to level yellow, increasing capacities at many businesses, including restaurants, fitness centers, offices and personal services.

According to the state’s dashboard , the county was reporting 216.2 new cases per 100,000 people as of 4 p.m. Friday. That number is down 132.4 cases per 100,000 people from last week and falls in level blue on the county’s new dial. To reach level blue, however, 60% of Summit County residents must be vaccinated.

The county’s positivity rate — the percentage of tests that return positive — is now 6.5% which is down 2.4 percentage points from last week.

The county’s hospitalizations are up slightly with 11 days of declining or stable hospitalizations compared with 13 days of decline last week. Despite no new hospitalizations this week, the county reported two new hospitalizations last week, which were likely delayed in hitting the state’s dashboard.

Vaccines

According to the county’s webpage , 66% of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine with 36.8% being fully vaccinated. Of the county’s population of residents 70 and older, 74.5% have been vaccinated.

All Summit County residents ages 16 and older are eligible to be vaccinated. Sign up at CoMassVax.org .

Outbreaks

The Summit County Public Health Department reported three outbreaks this week at the following locations:

Three cases at Peak 8 Properties Grand Colorado in Breckenridge

Three cases at Infinity Certified Welding & Fabrication in Silverthorne

Three cases at an adult social gathering in Montezuma

An outbreak is defined as two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 among a nonhousehold group with onset of symptoms in 14 days.

School data

The Summit School District reported four quarantines over the week at the following schools:

One quarantine issued Sunday, April 11, at Breckenridge Elementary because of a positive case

One quarantine issued Sunday, April 11, at Dillon Valley Elementary because of a positive case

One quarantine issued Sunday, April 11, at Snowy Peaks because of a positive case

One quarantine issued Monday, April 12, at Summit Middle School because of symptoms of the virus