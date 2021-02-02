Summit High School sophomore chosen to represent school in state poetry competition

Summit High School sophomore Isabel Tarrant was chosen to represent the school at Colorado’s Poetry Out Loud competition.

The competition, which has students share poetry in a spoken-word form, will be held virtually March 13. The winner will go on to represent Colorado in the National Poetry Out Loud Recitation Finals in April.

The state competition will be live-streamed on YouTube. People also will be able to watch Tarrant perform when the competition airs at 7 p.m. March 18 on PBS12.

Tarrant’s classmate sophomore Sophia Schupp was chosen as the runner-up to represent the school in the competition.