Obituary: Alfred Tieze

March 26, 1932 ~ April 20, 2020

Resilient, strong, generous, a survivor—these are all words to describe long-time Summit County resident and pioneer, Alf Tieze, who passed away April 20th at the age of 88. Born in Austria (now Czech Republic) shortly before the chaos of World War II, Alf learned early the value of family and how to survive hard times. Refugee camps and prison camps, lost loved ones and a deeply-held sense of place fueled his desire for a corner of the world to call home. Summit County became that place. (His life’s story can be read in The Minefield of Memories, written by his daughter, Karina Wetherbee) Marrying Summit County local, Sunni Dercum, Alf built his family, and his legacy, in the Colorado high country, both in the ski industry and in the ranching community at Cataract Creek. Heavily involved in the ski community at Arapahoe Basin—running its ski shop in the early days, serving as ski area General Manager, ski-bobbing off A-Basin cornices for a Warren Miller film, and winning a ski-bob National Championship. Alf also left his mark in wood and stone, he built numerous houses and condos throughout the county, inspiring many with his drive, determination and his willingness to teach others what he knew. He was a Certified Professional Ski Instructor as well as a professor of Ski Area Technology at Colorado Mountain College in Leadville in the 1970’s. He built and ran the beloved restaurant that bore his name, Alf’s Gasthof Bavaria, now The Goat, in Keystone, Colorado, next to the Snowdance Condos, which he and Sunni built together. Alf is survived by his wife, Sunni Tieze, his son and daughter, and the many extended family and friends who could not help but become stronger, themselves, having witnessed his lifetime of unflinching spirit and his tenacity to overcome all hurdles and challenges. “Du bist nicht mehr da wo Du warst, aber immer dort, wo Wir sind.” — “You are no longer there where you were, but always here, where we are.”