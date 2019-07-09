Obituary: Carly Viktoria Winne

Carly Viktoria Winne

June 2, 1995 – May 27, 2019

Carly Viktoria Winne was a daughter, sister and friend to so many and unexpectedly passed away on May 27, 2019. A Heeney, Colorado, native, Carly was born in Denver on June 2, 1995, and moved to Richland, Michigan, as a young girl. She attended Gull Lake High School until she moved back to Summit County at the age of 16. She graduated from Summit County High School in 2013. Carly is survived by her father, Patrick Winne; mother, Ottilie Engelmeier (Timothy Lewman); her Colorado mom, Kelli Bennett; sister, Paige Winne; grandfather, Dick Winne; Uncle, Richard Winne (Gail Winne); Uncle Gerd Koch (Susanne); Chris Jacobsen and many loving cousins.

Carly always smiled and brought sunshine everywhere she went. She will never be forgotten and we will eternally cherish her and her beautiful smile. Oh, that incredible smile and laugh! Her passion for children was unmatched. Carly was a friend to all, even strangers and was always eager to help others. She was the life of the party and loved making lasting memories. Carly was fearless and stubborn. She always joked around and lived life by her own rules, often making them up as she went along. Carly was also the first to help, the first to offer a ride and always insisted on paying the tab. She was always very positive and strong for others.

She loved going home to Green Mountain Reservoir, wakeboarding, paddle boarding, boating, soaking up the sun and yes, eating mashed potatoes. She loved spending time with family and friends, but most of all hanging out with her dad. When her dad, Patrick would catch a fish, Carly would take a picture with it and pretend it was her catch. She was and always will be daddy’s little girl. Her big sister Paige was her best friend and idol. The joy, laughs and jokes the three of them shared would make anyone envious. The “3 Winne’s” bond was undeniable and obvious to all. May her Aloha spirit of love, compassion, sympathy and kindness live on through us.

Carly took her own life days shy of her 24th birthday. As we grieve and try to understand, we keep asking: Why? Why her? Why didn’t she ask for help? Why didn’t we know? Our questions will never be answered but what we do know is suicide and mental-health issues are prevalent and affects so many. Summit County has one of the highest suicide rates in the country. In lieu of flowers, the Winne family wants to bring awareness to mental-health issues and asks that donations be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention for the Carly Viktoria Winne Memorial. There will be a Celebration of Carly’s Life on July 20 at the Heeney Community Center at 1 p.m. to share the joy she brought, the memories she made and the impact she had on so many.