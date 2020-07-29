Obituary: Dennis O’Neil
January 25, 1954 – July 24, 2020 Dennis Edward O’Neil, 66, passed away peacefully on the morning of July 24, 2020. Born on January 25, 1954 in Joliet, Illinois. Dennis came to Colorado at the age of 16 and fell in love with the Rockies. He decided then and there to stay, and he would later on set up his own land surveying company, Baseline Surveys, in Breckenridge in 1986. Dennis surveyed much of Summit and Park counties’ land. His work brought him joy for over 3 decades. When he wasn’t in the field or behind his desk, he delighted in snapping pictures of the beautiful outdoors and Colorado’s wildlife. That, or he was chatting it up at the local pubs. A raconteur who opened his heart and home to those in need. Truly one of the kindest and most genuine souls you could ever hope to meet. Dennis will be greatly and sorely missed. Dennis is survived by his wife, Gena O’Neil, son, Nate O’Neil, granddaughter, Mia O’Neil, stepdaughter, Fiona Bautista, and his siblings, Nancy Ritchey, Michael O’Neil, and Judy Morgan.
