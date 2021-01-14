Obituary: Donna Jean Graff

Donna Jean

Graff

June 9, 1928 – January 8, 2021

Longtime Breckenridge resident Donna Jean Graff passed away on January 8, 2021. Donna Jean and her husband Ruben had a passion to live in the mountains, so in 1976 that dream came true when they left Wheat Ridge, CO. and built their home in Breckenridge. While living in Breckenridge, Donna often enjoyed entertaining family and friends. One of her biggest pleasures was having Christmas in Breckenridge. In addition, she loved to ski, swim, hike, fish, and golf. Donna Jean and Ruben also enjoyed a second home in Arizona which got them out of the cold for a few months each year.

Donna Jean was very grateful for everything she had and everyone that she had in her life. Being happy and making others happy was her true gift. She enjoyed her life and will definitely be missed by many.

Donna Jean was preceded in death by he beloved husband Ruben. She is survived by her 4 daughters, Karen (Dan), Debbie (Denis), Sherry (Corky), Cindy (Scott), 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held in Breckenridge in late Spring. I lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Donna Jean’s name to Alta Vida Memory Care at 800 S. Fordham St., Longmont, CO 80503