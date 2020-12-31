Obituary: James Dinkel

James Dinkel

Provided Photo

James Dinkel

April 21, 1939 – December 25, 2020

Long time Summit County resident Jim Dinkel, 81, of Frisco, Colorado, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his wife and daughters, at his home on December 25, 2020.

Jim’s legacy includes his love of the Lord, serving others and always finding a way to make people laugh. Jim and Arlene are members of Rocky Mountain Bible Church where Jim has served as a deacon and could occasionally be found helping out in the nursery. Jim was a staple of the community in Summit County and knew most residents by name. He worked at Silverthorne Elementary, the Silverthorne Recreation Center and the St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco, CO. In fact, he was one of the members of the team that put the first shovel in the ground to build that facility. He continued to serve the community there as a maintenance and engineering tech until his retirement.

Jim is survived by his wife of 53 years, Arlene; daughters: Melissa (Peter) Pattman of Silverthorne, CO and Allison (Darren) Geary of Aurora, CO; 4 grandchildren: Amanda Geary, Benjamin Marquez, Ryan Geary and Daniel Marquez and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother.

Due to COVID restrictions on gathering, a celebration of Jim’s life will be held at later date.

