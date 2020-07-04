Obituary: Kyle Underwood
April 5, 1990 – June 29, 2020 Kyle Thomas Underwood, son of Brian and Ronda Underwood, was born on Thursday, April 5, 1990 in Maplewood, Minnesota. He passed this life on Monday, June 29, 2020 in Savannah, GA. He will forever be known for his kind heart, jovial laugh, adventurous spirit, beautiful blonde hair, and blue eyes. To leave a message for the family or virtually attend Kyle’s funeral (Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM MST), please visit hayhurstfuneralhome.com.
