Obituary: Ruth Morris Keesling
May 17, 2018
Ruth Morris Keesling
April 4, 1930 – April 18, 2018
Ruth Morris Keesling, a leading international wildlife conservationist and animal health research benefactor, has died. She was 88.
Her passing on April 18 was jointly announced by her family and the Mountain Gorilla Conservation Fund, one of several nonprofits she founded or led during a distinguished career that spanned six decades and four continents.
Among the numerous field studies, veterinary research programs and ecotourism operations that she launched and supported, Mrs. Keesling most notably led successful efforts to protect and provide veterinary care for critically endangered mountain gorillas. Her efforts started in Rwanda and expanded to neighboring Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Read More: http://www.saveagorilla.org
