Obituary: William Petersen

June 14, 1961 – April 10, 2020

William Petersen, 58, passed away on Good Friday. Bill is survived by his wife, Barb Petersen, daughter Ashley Petersen (Caleb Thompson), his parents Gladys and Kenneth Petersen, his siblings, Bob (Janet), Mike (Gina), Karen (Rick Heede), Chris (Miche), Rick (Janet) Petersen and many other extended family members.

Bill loved the mountains and lived in Summit County for many years. Many knew Bill for the beautiful quality custom homes he built in Dillon and Silverthorne over a 25 year period. He was a great adventure seeker enjoying the outdoors, downhill and back country skiing, whitewater rafting, hiking, hunting, fishing and camping.

Bill was cremated on April 17th. The family will have a Celebration of his Life at a future date to be determined. Bill will be missed by many and his family will always carry his memory on our hearts.