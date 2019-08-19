Obituary: Alan John Wickert

Alan John Wickert

Courtesy photo

June 20, 1938 – August 7, 2019

Alan John Wickert, 81, of Sequim, WA, passed away on August 7, 2019 in Port Angeles, WA.

Alan was born in Milwaukee, WI to John and Dee (Kastner) Wickert on June 20, 1938. He married Elizabeth (Lizzie) Bourne, in Hong Kong in 1984. He grew up in various US towns, graduating from high school in Norwalk, OH. In 1961 he graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in forestry management. From there Al went to the Navy’s Officer Candidate School, serving 7 years in US Navy, including deployment to the Caribbean during the Cuban Missile Crisis and a tour in the Republic of Vietnam, for which he was awarded a number of medals. He was a graduate of the Naval Post Graduate School in Monterey, CA. Ever a patriot, he was proud to serve his country. Following his Navy service, Al joined Caterpillar Inc and was employed with them for 30 years, serving in positions of increasing responsibility including Switzerland, Australia and several far Eastern countries, retiring in Singapore. While in Switzerland, he won his age group in the Swiss National Marathon. Upon retirement to Hilton Head, SC, he created the simulation Typcat, which he employed to train Caterpillar employees and dealers across the North American continent and in SE Asia. Al and Lizzie moved to Breckenridge, CO, in 2000, where he was able to pursue his love of hiking and skiing. He was active in Rotary International and several civic and governmental organizations in Summit County CO. Al was also able to enjoy his love of cooking and baking, working with Lizzie to present sumptuous feasts to their friends. Alan and Lizzie relocated to the Pacific Northwest to be near family.

Alan is preceded in death by his parents and sister Barbara (Haught) Wickert, a baby sister, and son Michael. He is survived by his wife Lizzie, children Leigh Wickert of Sacramento, CA, Andrew (Dorothy) Wickert of Port Angeles, WA and their sons Atticus and Truman, and Christina (Chris) Hosford of Atlanta, GA and their daughter Grace; brother Roger (Nancy) Wickert of Beavercreek, OH; several nieces and nephews.