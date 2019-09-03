Obituary: William “Bill” Koverman

William "Bill" Koverman

Courtesy photo

05/28/1941 – 08/26/2019

William “Bill” Koverman, 78, of Lakewood, CO, was called by God on August 26, after complications from major heart surgeries in mid July. In 1988, Bill & Mary Jo moved from Centerville, OH to Breckenridge, CO where they resided for 28 years living their dream of being in the mountains. They moved to Lakewood, CO in 2016.

Bill is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Jo; children Anita, Gena (Mike) Osborn, Craig (Gail); five grandchildren, Justin, Trevor, Paige, Tyler & Erin; his sisters Katherine (Robert) Heyder and Gretchen (Robert) Fink, plus many nieces and nephews.

Bill’s sense of humor and kind heartedness made him loved by all. His interests included traveling the world, gardening, wood working, and frequent participation in various Breckenridge parades. He worked at Beaver Run for many years before retiring in 2003. Bill was a member of Christ on the Mountain Church in Lakewood. Family was the most important thing to him, and he said many times “I’ve had a great life”. His service will be held on Sun., September 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Breckenridge at 2:00 pm. A celebration of life will be held from 3:00 – 4:30 pm at MiCasa Restaurant. He will be buried at Calvary Cemetery in his hometown of Dayton, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in his name to a charity of your choice.