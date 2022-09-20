Paddleboarding witches will soon descend on the Dillon Reservoir

Brittani Carmona, with green face, laughs as she and other members of the SUP Sisters paddling group, paddle dressed up as witches to celebrate Halloween at Chatfield State Park in Littleton on Oct. 3, 2021.

Helen Richardson/The Denver Post

DILLON — Colorado’s lakes and reservoirs will be extra wicked these next couple of months, as witches and warlocks make their annual paddleboarding pilgrimage in honor of the spooky season.

Witch paddles — events in which people dress in costumes to paddleboard, kayak and canoe — have become increasingly popular in autumn, bewitching bodies of water from Morro Bay, Calif., to Portland and Vancouver . Last year, witchy Coloradans got in on the action with a meetup at Chatfield State Park in Littleton, hosted by a group called the SUP Sisters.

Glenwood Springs resident Tanya Barnicoat isn’t sure where this trend started, but loved the idea and did a solo witch paddle in 2021. This year, she decided to organize a group event on Sept. 24 on the Dillon Reservoir.

If you’re wondering what the point is, it’s simple: To get outside and have a few cackles along the way. “Our goal is to just get out there and have some fun,” she said.

To attend a witch paddle, all you need is a paddleboard, kayak or canoe, a life jacket and, of course, a costume. And if you have a paddle partner, such as a dog, cat or chicken , they’re welcome, too.

