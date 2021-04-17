Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of April 18, 2021
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cats
- Big Macs, 12 years, domestic short-hair, black and white, neutered male
- Butch Cassidy, 1 year 1 month, domestic long-hair, brown, neutered male
- Coco, 2 years, domestic short-hair, chocolate, spayed female
- Freida, 1 year 1 month, domestic short-hair, black and white, spayed female
- Harper, 9 years, domestic short-hair, black and white, spayed female
- Mango, 10 years, domestic short-hair mix, brown and white tabby, neutered male
- Willy, 6 years, domestic short-hair, gray and white tabby, neutered male
Dogs
- April, 3 years, English pointer mix, white and brown, spayed female
- Cash, 2 years, Labrador retriever mix, red and black, neutered male
- Dakota, 1 year 1 month, coonhound, black and tan, neutered male
- Grant, 2 years, Chesapeake Bay retriever and Siberian husky mix, tan and white, neutered male
- Hurricane, 1 year 1 month, Labrador retriever and German shepherd mix, black, neutered male
- Judo, 4 years, Siberian husky, red and white, neutered male
- Mackenzie, 11 months, German shepherd and Alaskan husky mix, tan, spayed female
- Marley, 1 year 1 month, Labrador retriever mix, yellow, spayed female
- Max, 2 years, Great Dane and German shepherd mix, black and tan, neutered male
- Peyton, 4 years, mastiff, brindle and white, spayed female
- Sydney, 5 years, black mouth cur and Chinese shar-pei mix, brown, spayed female
- Torpedo, 3 years, Labrador retriever mix, black and white, neutered male
Mice
- Catnip, no age, white and gray, unaltered female
- Maisey, no age, white, unaltered female
- Nibbles, no age, gray, unaltered female
Guinea pigs
- Teddy, 2 years, brown and white, unaltered male
