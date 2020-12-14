Reservations full at Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge and Keystone next weekend
Ski reservations are full at all four of Vail Resorts properties in Summit and Eagle counties — Beaver Creek, Breckenridge Ski Resort, Keystone Resort and Vail Mountain — for the Dec. 19-20 weekend.
Reservations also are filling fast for the week after Christmas. Both Vail and Breckenridge are showing full reservations Dec. 28 to Jan. 2.
Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Vail were among 34 of Vail Resorts’ North American ski areas to implement a reservations system this year in an effort to limit crowds amid the pandemic.
Reservations are subject to change, and some previously closed reservations have reopened this season as resort capacity is altered depending on terrain availability. Vail Resorts implemented the reservations system voluntarily and is not sharing capacity numbers.
As a result of capacity limits and limited open terrain, some Breckenridge guests had their reservations canceled over the weekend.
Commenting in the Epic Pass Holders Facebook group, user Dylan Rupe said he received a letter from John Buhler, chief operating officer at Breckenridge, canceling his reservation for Saturday, Dec. 12.
The letter said the reservations were canceled for guests who booked them most recently.
“Please know that we took all action to avoid having to cancel your reservation, including eliminating all lift ticket sales and off-duty employee and dependent access for that day,” Buhler wrote. “In determining which passholder reservations to cancel, we started with those made most recently, and this decision impacts passholder reservations made between Dec. 5-7.”
This story is from VailDaily.com.
