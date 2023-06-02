Seven Peaks music festival won’t return to Colorado’s San Luis Valley

Live Nation hosted the Seven Peaks festival in the San Luis Valley outside Villa Grove in September 2022.

Courtesy photo

Live Nation is not bringing its Seven Peaks festival back to the San Luis Valley, marking yet another move for the three-day country music concert.

The world’s largest concert promoter got cross with Chaffee County commissioners over plans for the 2022 Seven Peaks festival at The Meadows in Buena Vista so the promoter moved the event to the San Luis Valley .

The Labor Day Weekend festival drew about 12,000 concertgoers for three nights of camping and music on a private parcel outside tiny Villa Grove. By all local accounts, the gathering went smoothly.

“Very well, really. I personally think it went better than I expected,” Saguache County Sheriff Dan Warwick said.

So Saguache County officials were surprised when Live Nation told them last month that the event would not be returning to the San Luis Valley.

