Stacey Nell announces campaign for Summit County clerk and recorder

Stacey Nell, right, is pictured with her family. Nell announced her run for Summit County clerk and recorder on March 1, 2022.

Stacey Nell/Courtesy photo

Frisco resident Stacey Nell announced her campaign for the Summit County clerk and recorder’s office on Tuesday, March 1.

Nell currently serves as the county’s chief deputy clerk and recorder, which is a position that she has held for four years. Nell moved to Summit County from Detroit, Michigan, 12 years ago, according to a news release.

In that time, she’s served in various government positions for the town of Frisco and the county. In her time working as chief deputy clerk and recorder, Nell has obtained certifications from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, the National Association of Counties and the National Association of Election Officials/Auburn State University to prepare for the role as clerk and recorder.

In earning those certifications, Nell made connections with other neighboring county clerks and their staff, which she plans to use to ensure the county’s officer is running efficiently if elected.

Nell said she will bring her experience working as the chief deputy clerk and recorder during the COVID-19 pandemic with her to the role.

The primary election for clerk and recorder will take place on June 28. Voters can learn more about Nell’s campaign by visiting StaceyNellClerk.com.