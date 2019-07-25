Summit Combined Housing Authority seeks advisory volunteer

FRISCO — The Summit Combined Housing Authority is seeking a volunteer for its advisory group, which provides the Housing Authority with informed input from various industries regarding current events and their effects on local housing issues.

Candidates should represent one or more of the following sectors: real estate, title company, insurance, school district/education, property management, lending/banking, ski area, health and human services, building community, deed restricted property homeowner, faith-based community member or media representative.

There will be two-hour quarterly meetings, and volunteers must be available to work with Housing Authority staff in their area of expertise. The term will run through Dec. 31, 2022.

Letters of interest should be sent to Housing Authority executive director Amy Priegel at amyp@summithousing.us or dropped off at 110 Ski Hill Road in Breckenridge by Aug. 15.