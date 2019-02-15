Summit County and Frisco to study impact of massive Lake Hill workforce housing project

A sketching of the Lake Hill workforce housing development planned to be built just outside of Frisco.

Summit County and the town of Frisco have begun an impact analysis for the Lake Hill workforce housing development, the next step in the planning efforts for the massive 45-acre development to be located on Dillon Dam Road.

The analysis is meant to investigate the proposed neighborhood’s impacts on public services and infrastructure, as well as on the area’s economy. Additionally, the impact study will help to refine the vision for the neighborhood, and will be used as part of the application to rezone the property for development.

“The impact analysis will help us drill down to the next level of detail at Lake Hill so that we can better understand all the opportunities and challenges we’ll face as we move forward,” said Jim Curnutte, Summit County’s community development director.

The impact analysis will look to provide insight on potential neighborhood issues such as water, traffic and transportation, schools, emergency services, childcare, fiscal impacts and more. Economic & Planning Systems Inc., a third party consulting firm, will conduct the analysis. The study was funded in a 50-50 split between Frisco and the county.

The analysis will take about six months to complete, followed by a rezoning process that’s expected to take between six months and a year. The Lake Hill Project Management Team, which is comprised of staff and elected officials from Frisco and Summit County, will be working directly with contractors throughout the impact analysis process.

The Lake Hill Master Plan, completed in 2017, includes 436 new units planned for the property, though the final number will depend on infrastructure capacity and market conditions to be determined in part by the impact analysis. “The dream of building a locals’ housing neighborhood on this property has been a long time in the making,” said Thomas Davidson, Summit County Commissioner. “We’re delighted to be working together with the town of Frisco to bring the project into sharper focus through this impact analysis. In our ongoing efforts to address the community’s workforce housing crisis, Lake Hill is a tremendous asset.”